PHOTOS: Ganduje receives Adegbola, 13,000 others into Oyo APC ahead of 2027 elections

Retired Army Colonel, Dr. Gbenga Adegbola, has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), bringing 13,000 supporters from Oke-Ogun, Oyo State, into the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Adegbola and his followers were formally received at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday by the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who hailed him as a disciplined man capable of instilling order within the party.

“Our blueprint for the South-West in 2027 is tagged ‘political homogeneity,’” Ganduje stated.

“We will work hard, and with the help of Allah and the people of Oyo State, we will make it an APC state. Osun State will also follow suit. Your coming strengthens our party, especially with the youth joining us.”

Ganduje Assures Adegbola of Equal Opportunities in APC

Ganduje assured Adegbola and his supporters of equal opportunities within the party.

“You now have the same status as all older members of the APC, and you can contest for any position.”

Speaking to journalists after his formal induction, Adegbola expressed confidence in the APC’s growing influence in Oyo State.

“In my ward alone, I have over 3,000 supporters, and at the local government level, close to 10,000. We are looking at expanding into Oyo North with millions of supporters,” he said.