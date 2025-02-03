FRSC seizes 60 vehicles in FCT over illegal number plates

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday launched a nationwide crackdown on illegal number plates, impounding some 60 vehicles in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for various offences.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) in charge of operations, Hyginus Omeje, said that the special intervention operation was aimed at tracking down the use of fake number plates across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the special intervention patrol is part of the FRSC’s efforts to ensure sanity on the highways and prevent the use of fake number plates for criminal activities.

ALSO READ: FRSC relaunches Operation Scorpion III in Lagos to impound unlatched containers

The use of fake number plates has become a major security concern in the country. Some citizens have taken it upon themselves to use unauthorised number plates not recognised by law.

We have also received complaints from diplomatic missions about their number plates being cloned, and we are determined to put an end to this menace.

FRSC would leave no stone unturned in tracing the source of the fake number plates and bringing those responsible to book.

The exercise will continue in all major cities across the country. he said.

FRSC operatives during the special operations to clampdown on unauthorised vehicle number plates

Also speaking, the ACM in charge of Motor Vehicle Administration, Godwin Omiko, said that the exercise became necessary as the FRSC would no longer tolerate the use of unauthorised number plates.

FURTHER READING: FRSC to impound flatbed trailers without proper latching

Omiko said that the use of illegal number plates does not only pose a threat to humans and property but also to the nation’s security at large. He said;

Illegal number plate usage, fake diplomatic number plates, expired number plates for ex-public officials, and covering of number plates are offences under this special intervention patrol.

We hereby warn those using these categories of number plates to remove them or face prosecution.

Members of the public are also advised to report anyone using fake or unauthorised number plates to the nearest FRSC office,

Omiko said that the FRSC would not relent in carrying out its responsibilities to ensure sanity on the highways.