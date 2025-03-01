Food security: VP Shettima highlights $4.3bn investment - calls for urgent action

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to tackling Nigeria’s food security crisis, highlighting key policy interventions and a $4.3 billion investment aimed at transforming the agricultural sector.

Speaking on behalf of Shettima at the Strategic Workshop on Agriculture and Food Security organised by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) in Abuja, former Minister of the FCT, Aliyu Modibbo Umar, underscored the government’s dedication to agricultural development, stating that food security remains a top priority under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Shettima’s speech highlighted the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU), established in July 2024 to harmonise agricultural policies and drive investments.

He referenced the Green Imperative Project, which has facilitated policy alignment and attracted critical funding, including a $4.3 billion memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in Brazil at the G20 summit.

“In addition to government-backed initiatives, we encourage private sector investment in hybrid seeds, fertiliser production, and agribusiness financing. Agriculture is Nigeria’s golden egg, and the opportunities in production, processing, and distribution are immense,” he stated.

Hurdles to Food Security: Expert Identifies Key Challenges

Despite these ambitious plans, experts at the event expressed concerns over fundamental obstacles to food production in Nigeria.

Speaking to Pulse Nigeria, Uchenna Ogbonna, Executive Director of the Ernest Shonekan Centre for Economic Development, Legislative and Economic Reforms at NESG, outlined the major barriers facing Nigerian farmers.

According to Ogbonna, insecurity, pest infestations, and resistance to modern agricultural innovations remain major hindrances to food security.

He noted that farmers in conflict-prone areas are often afraid to go to their farms due to the threat of attacks, which can exacerbate food shortages.

“There’s an apathy towards genetically modified seedlings, particularly in rural areas, where farmers resist adopting new farming techniques,” Ogbonna explained.

“Insecurity is also a major challenge. Many farmers abandon their fields for fear of attacks.”

Transportation Bottlenecks and the GDP Impact

Beyond farm-level challenges, Ogbonna also highlighted transportation difficulties as a major impediment to food distribution.

Poor infrastructure and high logistics costs often make it difficult for farmers to move their produce to market, leading to post-harvest losses and inflated food prices.

When asked about the potential economic benefits of addressing these issues, Ogbonna noted that a precise GDP projection is difficult until the government’s interventions begin to yield measurable results.

“The impact will depend on how serious we take this state of emergency. Without real action, we cannot quantify the economic gains,” he stated.

Climate Change and the Future of Nigerian Agriculture

Recognising the growing impact of climate change, Shettima stressed the need for climate-smart agricultural practices and technology-driven solutions to mitigate the effects of rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and desertification.

“Our interventions must be dynamic and adaptable. The government is committed to deploying modern technologies that optimise yields, reduce waste, and improve productivity across the value chain,” he said.