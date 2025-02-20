First Lady of Nigeria visits Ilorin Innovation Hub, designed by Spacefinish, amidst official commissioning

Drawing nearer to completion, the Ilorin Innovation Hub poses a significant stride towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Kwara state, as the Innovation Hub is positioned to drive collaboration and the startup ecosystem.

At the heart of this groundbreaking initiative is Spacefinish, a global leading design and build firm specialising in human-centered, future-focused spaces. Through cutting-edge innovative and dynamic spatial planning, Spacefinish has redefined what a modern environment can achieve for innovators.

In September 2024, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on his visit to the hub stated the state-of-the-art facility, powered by IHS Towers and meticulously designed by Spacefinish, is positioned to become a catalyst for technological advancement and economic growth in Kwara State and Nigeria.

Recently, the Ilorin Innovation Hub welcomed esteemed dignitaries, including Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Her Excellency Hajiya Nana Shettima; Spacefinish CEO and Founder, Remi Dada; Managing Director of the Ilorin Innovation Hub, Temi Kolawole; and other distinguished leaders.

The visit underscored the hub's mission to foster startups and innovations, unlocking boundless possibilities for entrepreneurs.

This project has garnered national interest and support from the federal government, aligning with its commitment to establish 24 skills and innovation hubs and entrepreneurship centers nationwide.

L-R: First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; First Lady of Kwara State, Olufolake AbdulRazaq with CEO/Founder of Spacefinish, Remi Dada

Designed for impact, the Ilorin Innovation Hub offers adaptable workspaces, collaborative zones, and technologically equipped rooms tailored to foster startup incubation, mentorship and providing entrepreneurs and startups with the resources they need to thrive.

Reflecting on this initiative, Remi Dada, CEO and Founder of Spacefinish in a LinkedIn post stated, "...the Ilorin Innovation Hub is not just a building; it's a launchpad for business infrastructure. Our goal is to provide growth-focused spaces where entrepreneurs can transform their ideas into impactful solutions.

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; First Lady of Kwara State, Olufolake AbdulRazaq, Managing Director of the Ilorin Innovation Hub, Temi Kolawole, CEO/Founder of Spacefinish, Remi Dada and along with the First Ladies of 20 Nigerian states.

The partnership between the Kwara State Government and IHS Towers has been pivotal, contributing both financial and technical expertise in the hub's completion, operation, and management.

As the Ilorin Innovation Hub approaches its official commissioning, it stands ready to foster the emergence of high-value startups and significantly influence the global innovation landscape, poised to create its first Unicorn.