Fire destroys building materials plaza in Nnewi

An early morning fire, on Tuesday, gutted a building materials plaza at Ahia-Mgbede, opposite Motor Spare Parts Market, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plaza is a two-storey building. Many other stores in the market at Uruagu, Nnewi, were, however, saved by firefighters.
The Chief Fire Officer, of Anambra Fire Service, Mr Chukwudi Chiketa, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Onitsha, said that the service received a distress call about 2:15 am on the incident. He said, adding that no life was lost to the fire;
We received a distress call at 02:15 am and immediately deployed firemen from Nnewi Fire Station and Ogidi Fire Station to the scene.
The firemen fought tirelessly and contained the fire.
The fire, however, re-ignited and the firemen are currently at the scene making efforts to stop it.
The cause of the fire outbreak is still unknown
Chiketa urged members of the public to be fire-conscious and avoid anything that could cause a fire outbreak. He added;
Fire is dangerous. It kills but can be prevented
