FG vows to ease Lagos traffic congestion for residents this Christmas

The Federal Government is working diligently to make federal roads in Lagos State more motorable and eliminate gridlock as residents and visitors move around this festive season. The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. Kesha said that attention would be given to even smaller roads to facilitate smooth movement for residents and visitors.

The controller said that the ministry was adhering to project timelines and ensuring the timely completion of federal projects in the state. Kesha said: “We want to see that all federal roads in the state, no matter how small, are being given the desired attention so that people can freely move. “We understand the fact that there will be influx of people into the state this period, and we want them to have a very remarkable experience.”

Kesha acknowledged that Lagos was a unique state with significant challenges and hefty vehicular and human traffic. She, however, said that the ministry had gained experience in managing the challenges. She said that the ministry had the experience and expertise in handling complex road projects, citing the successful completion of the Third Mainland Bridge repair as an example. The federal controller of works emphasised the importance of effective communication with the public.