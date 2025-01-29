FG reacts as 3,690 Nigerians face deportation from US

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that it is prepared to receive its citizens who may be deported from the United States following President Donald Trump’s intensified crackdown on illegal immigration.

According to a report from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a total of 3,690 Nigerians are among those listed for deportation.

The document, titled “Noncitizens on the ICE Non-Detained Docket with Final Orders of Removal by Country of Citizenship,” places Nigeria second among African nations, just behind Somalia, which has 4,090 citizens facing removal. Ghana follows closely with 3,228.

The US government has been ramping up its immigration enforcement measures, with President Trump signing a series of executive orders on his first day in office, including an end to birthright citizenship for children of undocumented migrants.

The ICE report states that over 1.4 million non-citizens have final removal orders, with Mexico and El Salvador topping the list.

The crackdown has sparked fear among undocumented migrants, including Nigerians, many of whom have lived in the US for years.

CSOs react

Advocacy groups have condemned the move, warning of the humanitarian impact.

The Center for Law and Social Policy highlighted concerns that deportations could deter families from accessing essential services such as healthcare, education, and disaster relief.

Religious leaders have also urged the US government to adopt a more compassionate approach.

We're ready to welcome deported Nigerians from US — NiDCOM

Meanwhile, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has stated that the Federal Government has taken measures to handle the return of affected individuals.

Speaking to Vanguard, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, NiDCOM’s Director of Media and Corporate Affairs, confirmed that an inter-agency committee had been set up to manage any potential mass deportation.

“The Federal Government has established an inter-agency committee comprising the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NiDCOM, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, and the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to respond to any large-scale deportation of Nigerians from the US,” Balogun disclosed.

However, he clarified that NiDCOM has not received any formal notification regarding Nigerians currently being processed for deportation.

The situation remains fluid as both governments navigate diplomatic channels to manage the issue.