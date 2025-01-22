5,000 Nigerians stranded in Iraq - NIDCOM boss raises alarm

The Nigerian government has raised the alarm over the plight of over 5,000 Nigerians stranded in Iraq, most of whom are women sent as caregivers under questionable circumstances.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), disclosed this at a seminar in Lagos.

Dabiri-Erewa recounted the tragic case of a Nigerian woman sent to Iraq by her husband for caregiving work.

The woman died under mysterious circumstances, prompting the Nigerian Mission to conduct an autopsy and repatriate her remains.

“As I speak with you today, there are about 5,000 women stranded in Iraq. A husband sent his wife to Iraq to be a caregiver, and she’s dead,” Dabiri-Erewa lamented.

Speaking at the seminar titled “Sensitization and Advocacy Program for Promoting Diaspora Investment Potentials in South-West Nigeria”, she urged Nigerians to reconsider irregular migration and explore opportunities within the country.

“While there are challenges in Nigeria, just like in other countries, there are huge opportunities for investment,” she stressed.

Dabiri-Erewa also highlighted a growing interest among African Americans and the Nigerian diaspora in reconnecting with their roots.

“While some people want to japa (migrate), many African Americans want to come back. They’re tracing their roots, finding their villages, and saying, ‘I want to come back home and invest in Nigeria,’” she said.