FG commences payment of military salary increase, 3 months arrears

The Federal Government has begun payment of military salary increases including three months arrears. The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, made this known in a statement in Abuja issued by Henshaw Ogubike, Director of Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence. Matawalle said that already military personnel have started receiving alerts for the payment. “President Bola Tinubu released funds for the payment of Pension and other entitlements owed retired military Personnel on Thursday,” he said.

He commended the President for his unwavering commitment to the welfare of both serving and retired military personnel, emphasising that the payment of pension arrears owed to retirees would continue to receive critical attention. The minister said that the initiative reflected the President’s dedication to enhancing the living standards of those who have served the nation. He also acknowledged the efforts and support of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun who was very committed to the actualisation of the payments.

He urged the Nigerian military to remain steadfast in their duties while reassuring them that the President was fully committed to boosting their morale and providing the necessary support to combat insecurity in Nigeria. “In spite of initial setbacks, be rest assured that Mr President will do everything within his power to uplift our military forces as they confront the challenges of insecurity,” he added.