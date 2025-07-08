FG announces official admission age for tertiary institutions

The Federal Government has officially revised the minimum age for admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions, lowering it from 18 to 16 years.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, July 8, in Abuja during the 2025 policy meeting of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who made the declaration, said the decision aligns with international best practices and addresses challenges faced by exceptionally gifted students eager to commence higher education early.

According to Dr Alausa, “We have reviewed the existing policy and resolved that the new minimum age for entry into tertiary institutions in Nigeria shall be 16 years.

"This aligns better with global standards and ensures our education system does not stifle the academic progress of our brilliant youths.”

Minister Warns Against Infringement

Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare [Twitter:@DrTunjiAlausa]

The Minister also issued a stern warning to institutions and stakeholders engaging in backdoor admissions or those conducted outside the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS).

“Any admission carried out outside CAPS will henceforth be considered illegal. Those involved—be they institutions or individuals—will be liable to prosecution,” Dr Alausa cautioned.

CAPS, the digital admission platform introduced by JAMB, was created to ensure transparency and meritocracy in the admission process.

The Minister emphasised that adherence to the platform is non-negotiable, adding that monitoring mechanisms will be intensified to track and sanction violators.

The new age policy is expected to take immediate effect for the 2025/2026 academic admission cycle.