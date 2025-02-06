Female Genital Mutilation is a human rights abuse – Kwara Governor's wife

The wife of the Kwara Governor, Prof. Olufolake AbdulRazaq, has described Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) as a human rights violation that must be stopped.

AbdulRazaq stated this while in Ilorin on Thursday while embarking on a state-wide outreach as part of activities marking the 2025 International Day for Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina El-Imam, the governor’s wife sought stakeholders’ cooperation to end the practice, which, she said, was still prevalent in Nigeria.

She said the campaign, sponsored by her office, was to raise awareness of the dangers of FGM and female circumcision.

This, she hoped, would improve the health, well-being, and empowerment of girls and women in Kwara.

FGM is a serious human rights issue that affects millions of girls and women worldwide, causing physical and emotional harm and death. She said;

The practice is still prevalent in some parts of Nigeria, including Kwara.

This outreach is, therefore, a crucial step towards ending FGM and promoting a safer and healthier future for girls and women in Kwara,

Meanwhile, a resident, who identified herself as Iyaafin Olujide, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that FGM was forbidden in her culture. She added;

I am from a culture where FGM is forbidden; we do not cut female genitals.

I am also an advocate of ending FGM and I am happy this awareness is going on. I hope it continues because the act is barbaric,