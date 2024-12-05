FCCPC investigates Air Peace for alleged ticket price exploitation

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says its inquiry into allegations of exploitative ticket pricing by AirPeace and other entities is still ongoing. A notice signed by Ondaje Ijagwu, the Director of Corporate Affairs of the commission in Abuja on Thursday, said the inquiry commenced on December 3.

Ijagwu was reacting to media reports which quoted the commission as saying that the Federal Government was not investigating AirPeace. He said that Air Peace was one of the entities being engaged to address allegations of exploitative ticket pricing, including significant price hikes for bookings on specific domestic routes. According to him, these inquiries, being conducted under the FCC Act (FCCPA) 2018, are focused on addressing poor service delivery, exploitative practices, and potential consumer rights violations.

Ijagwu said that the investigation was aimed at ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, improving transparency, and protecting consumer interests. "The referenced story, which seems syndicated and sponsored, did not emanate from the FCCPC. We advise the public to disregard it in its entirety. "The FCCPC stands firmly by its official release dated December 1, which announced inquiries into widespread consumer complaints in the banking, telecommunications, and aviation sectors. "The FCCPC reaffirms that the inquiry into Air Peace commenced as scheduled on December 3, and remains ongoing,” he said.