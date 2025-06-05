FBI arrests alleged Nigerian ‘tech queen’ behind US gov’t scam

A Nigerian tech enthusiast known as the “tech queen” is facing up to 20 years in prison after being arrested by the FBI for her alleged role in a multi-million dollar fraud scheme targeting U.S. government agencies.

Sapphire Egemasi, a programmer with a Devpost account, was arrested in the Bronx, New York, around April 10, alongside other suspects, including alleged ringleader Samuel Kwadwo Osei.

Their arrest follows a federal grand jury indictment filed last year, which charges them with internet fraud and money laundering between September 2021 and February 2023.

Prosecutors allege that Egemasi, 29, led the syndicate’s technology operations, creating fake websites that mimicked official U.S. government domains to harvest login credentials and steal funds.

“Her role was critical. She built the infrastructure that allowed the fraud to succeed,” said a federal investigator familiar with the case.

Investigators say Egemasi and her Ghanaian co-conspirators defrauded the city of Kentucky of millions of dollars.

The Scheme

In August 2022 alone, the group allegedly redirected $965,000 into a PNC Bank account and $330,000 into a Bank of America account.

Egemasi reportedly portrayed herself as an accomplished professional online, listing internships at multinational companies such as British Petroleum, H&M, and Zara to conceal her illicit activities.

“She presented a polished image on LinkedIn and social media,” prosecutors noted, highlighting photos of her enjoying luxury vacations in Greece and Portugal—trips allegedly funded by stolen money.

Before her arrest, Egemasi resided in Cambridge, United Kingdom, but authorities believe she had previously lived in Ghana, where she forged ties with her co-conspirators.

Egemasi and her co-defendants remain in federal custody in Lexington, Kentucky, awaiting trial. If convicted, each faces up to 20 years in prison, hefty financial penalties, and deportation after serving their sentences.