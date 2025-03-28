Ex-Lagos PDP governorship candidate donates 6,000 bags of rice to APC

Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, has donated no fewer than 6,000 bags of rice to the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress.

Adediran, the 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said this in a statement issued by his spokesman, Pastor Gbenga Ogunleye, on Friday, in Lagos.

The former PDP chieftain said the bags of rice were donated to state, local governments, and ward executives of the party for Sallah celebrations.

The politician, who defected from the PDP to the ruling APC earlier in March, said his love for party managers and members was unwavering.

“In the spirit of the Sallah celebration, we must continue our commitment to supporting the people.

“Once again, we have demonstrated our love for the party by distributing over 6,000 bags of rice to APC party executives from the wards to the state.

“This generous gesture is part of our long-standing tradition of philanthropy and extension of love to party managers and faithful, especially during festive periods.

“The latest intervention reflects our unwavering resolve to prioritise the welfare of the people, fostering a sense of unity and shared prosperity,” Adediran said.

He recalled that on Dec.23, 2024, a Christmas get-together was also organised at his campaign office, where bags of rice were distributed and financial support given to party members and supporters.

Adediran added that in 2024, his philanthropic gestures impacted at least 300 political associates, including five supporters empowered with vehicles for the e-hailing business (Uber).

Speaking further on the latest gesture, Adediran said his belief in the power of community support was consistent.

“The Sallah celebration is a time for reflection, unity, and sharing with those around us.

“I remain dedicated to the well-being of the people and will continue to contribute to their progress and happiness,” he said.