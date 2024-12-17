Enugu Police ban residents from using fireworks for Christmas & New Year celebrations

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has restated the ban on the sale and unauthorised use of fireworks (bangers) during the Christmas and New Year Celebrations. This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe on Tuesday in Enugu. Ndukwe quoted Uzuegbu as saying that the ban was aimed at preventing criminals from taking advantage of the use of fireworks by revellers to commit crimes.

The CP also said that the ban on the unauthorised use of fireworks would eliminate public panic, and mitigate possible fire outbreaks that could endanger human lives and property loss. “Consequently, I am warning businesses and individuals engaged in the sale and use of fireworks to desist immediately,” Uzuegbu said. The CP further advised parents and guardians to discourage their children and wards from purchasing or using fireworks, emphasizing that violators would face the full weight of the law. The police chief also cautioned against indiscriminate bush burning during this harmattan season.