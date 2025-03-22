EFCC probes man who smuggled $578,000 into Nigeria through Lagos airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has begun investigating Okorie Sunday, who was arrested at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, with $578,000 by the Nigeria Customs Service.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, saying that the suspect would be charged in court following the investigation’s conclusion.

Oyewale explained that Effiong Harrison, the airport's Area Comptroller of Customs, handed the suspect over to the EFCC on Friday for falsely declaring currency.

He said Sunday arrived from Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday and declared $279,000 at the Currency Declaration Desk upon entry into the country.

However, Customs officials discovered an additional $299,000 concealed in separate packages, bringing the total undeclared amount to $578,000, which led to his arrest.

Further inspection revealed the suspect also hid €100 and a counterfeit $250 note, further aggravating the breach of currency declaration laws.

Harrison condemned the act, citing that it violates the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011, which mandates declaring sums above $10,000 or equivalent upon entry or exit.

Speaking for the Comptroller-General, Adewale Adeniyi, Harrison confirmed that the $578,000 would be formally handed over to the EFCC for continued investigation.

Receiving the suspect, EFCC’s Acting Zonal Director, Lagos, Ahmed Ghali, commended Customs for their cooperation and emphasised the importance of inter-agency collaboration.

“We are here to take over a passenger from South Africa who falsely declared the cash he was carrying into the country,” Ghali stated.

He urged the public to declare any amount above $10,000 when entering or leaving Nigeria, in line with the country’s money laundering regulations.

Ghali appealed to citizens to avoid false declarations, warning them that the law would catch up with those attempting to undermine financial transparency.

“We will not permit any action that sabotages the economy or financial system, as such conduct increases the risk of money laundering and economic instability,” he said.

According to him, such actions tarnish Nigeria’s image, making it seem a haven for fraud.