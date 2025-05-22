From chalkboard to bed: Edo govt uncovers brothel inside primary school

In a bizarre turn of events, the Edo State government has uncovered and shut down a brothel operating within the premises of a primary school in Esan West Local Government Area.

The startling revelation came during a press briefing in Benin City on Thursday, May 22, where the State Coordinator for the Protection of Government Property (PGP), Eugene Okolosie, disclosed the government's latest efforts to reclaim public assets from illegal use.

“In Ujuele Primary School, they built a brothel inside the school. We have sealed the brothel, and some of these properties will be converted. We are presently discussing with the governor on the matter,” Okolosie said, drawing gasps from those present.

The discovery came after concerned community members reported suspicious activities and alleged that land grabbers had forged signatures to acquire school property illegally.

The government responded swiftly, reclaiming nearly 90% of the encroached land. Okolosie revealed that this incident is part of a broader pattern of land misuse, with more than 2,000 plots already recovered from encroachers and a staggering 150,000 houses found to be built on government land across Edo State.

“This is not just about property; it's about protecting the integrity of our public institutions. Schools should be for learning, not for illicit businesses,” Okolosie added.

The Edo State government says it is committed to reclaiming and repurposing all public land that has been unlawfully occupied, particularly those tied to educational institutions.