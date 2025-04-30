E-Money regains freedom after EFCC interrogation

Business mogul and socialite Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following a lengthy interrogation related to alleged currency abuse.

E-Money was reportedly picked up by EFCC operatives on Monday night from his residence in Omole, Lagos, and transported to their Abuja office.

According to the EFCC, his detention stemmed from accusations of naira abuse and mishandling of foreign currency — specifically, being seen spraying US dollars at a public event, an act which authorities claim violates Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange Act.

The anti-graft agency has ramped up enforcement of currency laws in recent months. This is in line with Section 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, which prohibits defacing or mishandling of both the naira and foreign currency.

Officials say the crackdown is part of a broader effort to preserve the integrity of Nigeria’s financial system.

E-Money breaks silence after EFCC invitation

Following his release late Tuesday, E-Money took to Instagram to address his followers.

In a short video posted to his account, he appeared calm and composed, seated in a tastefully decorated room with a gospel track playing softly in the background.

“No tension, everywhere good. I see all your love and support. God bless you all,” he wrote in the caption.

The accompanying music included the lyrics: “Thank you for saving me, thank you, my Lord,” signalling a tone of gratitude and relief.

As of now, EFCC has not confirmed whether formal charges will be filed.