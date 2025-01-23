Drama as Nigerian governor shuts secretariat doors on commissioners, workers

In a dramatic turn of events, Benue State Governor Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia locked out civil servants and commissioners who arrived late to the state secretariat on Wednesday, January 22.

The governor, known for his unscheduled visits, expressed disappointment over widespread tardiness among state employees.

Governor Alia’s convoy arrived at the secretariat at around 10:35 am, only to find several offices deserted.

As a result, the gates were locked, preventing latecomers—including high-ranking officials—from entering.

Addressing the locked-out workers, Governor Alia said: “The work I do is not for me but for those who don’t know that I’m the governor and those who will see me and not even recognise me. I have the powers to fire you, but I am speaking as a priest, not as a governor, to warn you of the dangers of what you are doing.”

The visibly upset governor toured the secretariat, lamenting the absence of top officials.

He reminded workers that punctuality and commitment are essential for effective governance, likening the secretariat’s operations to managing a family, where rules must be followed.

Governor Alia added, “See what you can do to help if not yourselves, those people you are caring for and those behind you because they are the ones to take the heat of the circle you have created.”