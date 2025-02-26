'Diplomatic liability' - NPF blasts El-Rufai over Tinubu criticism

The Northern Patriots Forum (NPF) has strongly criticised former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, over his recent remarks against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

El-Rufai, in an interview with Arise Television, had accused President Tinubu of personally blocking his ministerial nomination , dismissing claims that security concerns were the reason for his exclusion.

He also alleged that NSA Ribadu opposed him due to his 2031 presidential ambition.

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, February 26, NPF Coordinator, Capt. Monday Ishakwu, condemned El-Rufai, stating that he lacked the moral standing to criticise the Tinubu administration after his “woeful” performance as Kaduna Governor.

"President Tinubu actually nominated him for a ministerial position, but multiple security reports flagged him as a 'diplomatic liability,'" Ishakwu revealed.

"His past controversial statements, including his 2019 threat against European election observers, were cited as key reasons for his disqualification."

The group further accused El-Rufai of trying to shift blame for his failed nomination.

"Now, he envies the Tinubu administration’s achievements and is frustrated that progress is being made without him," the statement read.

NPF also referenced allegations against El-Rufai, including his role in the 2015 Zaria Shiite massacre and claims of funding violent herdsmen.