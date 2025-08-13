Court orders FG to end Dasuki trial by September

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Federal Government to conclude its case in the decade-long trial of former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), on charges of unlawful possession of firearms and money laundering.

Justice Peter Lifu, presiding over the matter, fixed 24, 25, and 26 September 2025 for the prosecution to present its remaining witnesses and exhibits before closing its case.

“The government must be ready to close its case at the next sitting,” Justice Lifu warned, adding that the defence would open immediately afterwards.

Dasuki, who has been facing trial since 2015 on amended seven counts filed during the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, listened as the prosecution’s latest witness testified.

Monsur Mohammed, an exhibits keeper with the Department of State Services (DSS), told the court that following Dasuki’s arrest, searches were conducted at his residences in Abuja, Kaduna, and Sokoto.

Items recovered from his Asokoro home included two Freedom Radio CDs on Jokolo, GTBank cheque books, several mobile phones, a flash drive, an Apple laptop, financial documents, $500, 533 Saudi Riyals, and a radio station approval letter.

The court admitted the items as Exhibits MSD 015 to MSD 034 without objection from Dasuki’s lawyer, Ahmed Usman.

Mohammed further testified that $150,000 and N37.6 million were recovered from another property in Sabo Birni, Sokoto State, and deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The prosecution will request the DSS to bring the cash to court as exhibits,” he added. No items were found at Dasuki’s property on Sultan Abubakar Road, Sokoto.

The prosecution sought an adjournment to present other materials allegedly recovered during four separate searches of Dasuki’s properties.

