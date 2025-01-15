'Criminal swagger': Robbery suspects go viral for stylish mugshots

A robbery case turned into a viral sensation on Wednesday, January 15, as the Bauchi State Police Command paraded suspects who struck social media users with their confident mugshots.

The suspects, identified as Abubakar Yakubu and Almustapha Hassan, were seen smiling and posing with swagger in images released by the police, igniting a wave of humorous reactions online.

The suspects were arrested on January 8 following intelligence reports about their possession of firearms.

According to CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, spokesperson for the Bauchi Police Command, the operatives collaborated with the Peace and Security Committee to locate their residence.

A search led to recovering two fabricated pistols hidden in the ceiling.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to purchasing firearms from an anonymous source in Alkaleri Local Government Area,” Wakil said in a statement.

“They admitted to conspiring in multiple robbery operations across Gwallaga and Behind NIDB areas of Bauchi.”

The duo targeted motorcycles and household items, including pots, later sold at Muda-Lawal Market.

“Stolen pots were destroyed and packaged in kilograms for sale, while motorcycles were dismantled into parts and sold to various buyers,” Wakil added.

Recovered items included two fabricated pistols, two motorcycles, a machete, ATM cards, and a ring.

Nigerians react

Social media users reacted with a mix of amusement and disbelief at the suspects' carefree demeanour.

One Instagram user, @brownskinorobo, quipped, “Album cover of the year ❤️❤️🔥🔥,” while @ola_nitemi observed, “These ones no regret anything 💀.”