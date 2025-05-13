Court to rule June 27 on Senator Natasha’s suspension

The Federal High Court in Abuja will deliver judgment on June 27 in the legal challenge filed by suspended Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against the Nigerian Senate.

Justice Binta Nyako fixed the date after hearing arguments on pending motions, including applications on alleged contempt of court and objections to the court’s jurisdiction.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is challenging the Senate's suspension of her, which took effect on March 5, 2025, just a day after Justice Obiora Egwuatu issued an order restraining the Senate from taking any disciplinary action against her.

The case was later reassigned to Justice Nyako after Egwuatu recused himself following allegations of bias. The suit lists the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Neda Imasuen, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ethics, as defendants.

During Tuesday’s session, procedural disagreements took centre stage. The plaintiff’s counsel insisted that the court address two contempt applications against the defendants first.

However, Justice Nyako opted to proceed with all submitted processes, stating, “Since the parties have failed to harmonise the processes, we will adopt all and sift out the irrelevant ones.”

The defendants, in turn, urged the court to strike out the suit, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

“The originating processes should be dismissed,” counsel to the first defendant argued.

Justice Nyako concluded the hearing by noting that the court would rule on preliminary objections and contempt first.

“If they succeed, the matter stops there; if not, we proceed,” she said.