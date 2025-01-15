Court grants Speed Darlington ₦20m bail in cybercrime case filed by Burna Boy

A publication which went viral and was read and watched by many in Abuja, Lagos and throughout the world which ycu know to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance insult, injury, enmity or hatred among numerous fans of Burna Boy and posing inconvenience, danger, needless anxiety to his life and damage to his name and integrity.

And you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24(1)(a&(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015 (as amended).