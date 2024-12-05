Court ends marriage after wife returns ₦20,000 bride price to ex-husband

An Area Court sitting at Centre-Igboro in Ilorin on Thursday dissolved the Islamic marriage between Wuraola Surajudeen and Surajudeen Omo Iya-Onitasi . The Presiding Judge, Hammed Ajumonbi , pronounced the dissolution of the marriage after the now ex-wife refunded the ₦20,000 bride price to the now ex-husband.

Ajumonbi held that both parties, who were residents of Abayawo in Ilorin, could go their separate ways since there was no child between them.

The court, however, asked the woman to file another case to claim her belongings still in the custody of the man, saying the application before it was only for divorce.