Court blocks Yahaya Bello’s UK medical trip over invalid health report

The Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected a request by former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello to retrieve his international passport for medical treatment abroad, citing an unsigned medical report as the reason for denial.

Justice Emeka Nwite, who presided over the case on Monday, ruled that the medical document submitted as evidence lacked legal weight due to the absence of the author’s signature.

“An unsigned document carries no legal weight and is considered worthless,” the judge declared.

Bello, currently facing trial over an alleged N80.2 billion fraud brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had requested permission to travel to the United Kingdom for treatment.

He made a similar request before Justice Maryanne Anenih of the FCT High Court, Maitama, but it was denied on the grounds that the passport was in the custody of the Federal High Court.

While the EFCC opposed the application, describing it as an abuse of court process, Justice Nwite disagreed.

“It is not in dispute that the applicant is standing trial before both this court and the FCT High Court… this present application does not amount to an abuse of court process,” he ruled.

EFCC Gets Last Laugh Over Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello and EFCC [Facebook]

Defence counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN), had presented medical Exhibits A and B to justify the need for Bello’s travel.

“The applicant has been a hypertensive patient for about 15 years,” he argued, urging the court to exercise discretion in his favour.

However, Justice Nwite held that Exhibit B lacked credibility because it was unsigned.

The EFCC also argued that the motion was technically flawed as the defendant’s sureties were not informed.

Justice Nwite dismissed this claim, stating: “The counsel to the complainant did not cite any section of the law that says sureties should be notified or made parties to a motion on notice.”

The judge affirmed the integrity of the judicial process, noting that since both courts had coordinate jurisdiction, there was no conflict in Bello seeking relief in either.