Coalition reacts to Rivers' sole administrator's implementation of Reps directives on civil servants

The Coalition for Civil Service Reforms (CCSR) has applauded Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd.), Sole Administrator of Rivers State, for what it described as life-saving reforms in the state’s civil service, barely three days after the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee’s oversight visit.

In a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Larry King Amos, the Coalition praised Ibas for prioritising workers’ welfare, noting that his interventions have restored hope among civil servants.

“For the first time in a long while, we are having a government who has brought succour and restored hope to the civil servants in Rivers State,” the statement read.

The group highlighted the regular payment of salaries, infrastructural rehabilitation, and reform of decayed systems as key achievements under Ibas.

According to the Coalition, “such laudable interventions and welfare is responsible for the high spirits and great motivations of the civil servants, which is by extension, responsible for the peace, unity and harmonious relationship between the Labour Force and the state government, in the last few months.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coalition also welcomed the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee’s directive for the urgent overhaul of the Rivers State Secretariat, which it described as an “answer to a decade-long prayer of workers.”

It noted that previous administrations failed to act despite repeated petitions about the deplorable state of the Secretariat and other civil service facilities.

The Committee, led by House Leader Professor Julius Ihonvbere, had compared the Secretariat to conditions “worse than facilities in war-torn Gaza,” pointing to leaking roofs, exposed wiring, structural cracks, and a lack of basic amenities.

It consequently ordered the closure of unsafe floors and the immediate relocation of staff.

“We must, on a very serious note, appreciate the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee, for approving the urgent renovation of the State Secretariat. This intervention is not only timely, it is life saving,” the Coalition added.

ADVERTISEMENT