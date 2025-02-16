VIDEO: Churches should nurture their own talents, not overpay gospel artistes – cleric urges

The Senior Pastor of Living Impact Christian Centre, Dr Wale Olasoji, has called on church leaders to support and believe in their local choirs instead of relying on external gospel artists who charge exorbitant fees.

He says many celebrated gospel artists are not necessarily more talented than some church choir members.

His submission follows Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy's recent criticism of gospel musicians. He addressed speculations about the exit of top singers in his church, including Osinachi ‘Sinach’ Egbu, Joe Praize, Frank Edwards, Emmanuel ‘Eben’ Benjamin, and others.

Mr Oyakhilome, who stressed that beyond musical talent, commitment to God’s work is paramount, said, “I showed them the right way through Scripture, but by then, they had become too popular and were making money—not even big money—because they don’t truly understand wealth.

“Yet, the little money they were making was too attractive, and their hearts became overcharged. They didn’t want to follow me in the direction God was leading us, so they chose a different path. I hope they repent because I warned them they were heading in the wrong direction. The same churches that are inviting them now will one day stop once those churches also repent and start doing the right thing.”

While delivering a sermon titled "Anointed to Do Good," drawn from Acts 10:38, Pastor Olasoji urged Christian ministers to recognise and nurture anointed talents within their congregations.

He emphasised that the commercialization of gospel music contradicts its true purpose.

"I heard some gospel artistes charge up to 10 million naira to perform for 20 minutes. That is not to play down their talent—far from it.

"But if Christ never made a fortune from His anointing, I think it's a great call to those who care to listen that the gospel is not for sale," he stated.

Pastor Olasoji further encouraged Christian leaders to invest in their local choirs, fostering their growth and giving them platforms to showcase their anointing.

He believes that with adequate support, church choir members can achieve remarkable global recognition for God's glory.

"I really believe in the talent and anointing of our church choir, and I am confident that one day, they will do global exploits for God," he added.