Bystander hits by stray bullet as customs officers clash with smugglers

A man was killed by a stray bullet during a confrontation between Nigerian Customs Service officers and suspected smugglers in the Obada Idi-Emi area of Imeko-Afon Local Government Area, Ogun State.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, November 25, 2024.According to a resident, who wished to remain anonymous, the violence erupted in the early hours of the day, causing panic among nearby residents as gunshots rang out.

The resident explained, "There was a violent clash between the Customs officers and the smugglers in Obada Idi-Emi. During the exchange of gunfire, a man named Kazeem was hit by a stray bullet and died." Hamid Oloyede, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ogun Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, confirmed the incident and provided details of the events leading up to it. He explained that Customs officers had received intelligence about a smuggling operation involving foreign rice.

Upon locating a vehicle suspected to be transporting the contraband, officers began to follow it. "When the driver realized he was being pursued, he abandoned the vehicle and its cargo in an attempt to escape," Oloyede said. "The officers proceeded to seize the vehicle and the rice, but while transporting the items to a government warehouse, the vehicle broke down near Obada town."

Oloyede further explained that, as the officers were transferring the seized rice into their patrol vehicle, they were attacked by a group of individuals, believed to be accomplices of the smugglers. A violent altercation ensued, forcing the officers to flee for their safety. "The officers were under attack, and they had no choice but to withdraw. Unfortunately, during the chaos, one person lost their life," Oloyede added.