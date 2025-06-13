Top 7 investment mistakes young Nigerians are still making in 2025

Factors such as chasing high-yield promises, neglecting diversification, overlooking inflationary pressures and failing to verify platform authenticity expose portfolios to unnecessary risk and erode real returns.

In a market characterised by currency volatility, shifting interest rates and novel asset classes, it is crucial to recognise and address these common missteps

The following 7 investment errors highlight behaviours to avoid, offering a roadmap for young Nigerians seeking to protect capital, enhance returns and achieve lasting financial security.

1. Chasing quick profit schemes

Promises of doubling capital within days through forex software, binary trading or private cryptocurrency pools often turn out to be scams or unsustainable models. Investors tie up funds in ventures with no regulatory oversight.

Instead, they should use transparent channels such as regulated stockbrokers, peer to peer lending under Central Bank guidelines and established fund managers.

2. Concentrating on a single asset class

Placing all savings into one vehicle whether Treasury bills, equities or digital coins leaves portfolios vulnerable to sector specific shocks. When oil revenues decline or the naira weakens, undiversified portfolios suffer steep losses.

A balanced mix of fixed income products, top tier stocks, real estate crowdfunding and measured digital assets smooths returns and provides protection against market swings.

3. Overlooking inflation and currency devaluation

Keeping naira savings without considering rising prices and exchange rate erosion diminishes purchasing power over time. Investors who ignore inflation indexed bonds or dollar yielding instruments sacrifice real growth.

Including export backed funds, naira bonds with inflation safeguards and small allocations to stablecoins or diaspora managed dollar portfolios helps preserve value.

4. Skipping due diligence on investment platforms

Downloading a new app or following social media endorsements without checking licences, security measures and customer feedback can lead to lost funds. Always confirm that platforms are approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Look for two factor authentication, client fund segregation and clear fee disclosures before you commit any capital.

5. Undermining the power of compounding

Withdrawing interest payments or selling small gains to cover everyday expenses disrupts compound growth. Many investors liquidate positions after minor appreciation and miss out on larger gains over time.

Setting up automatic rollovers for fixed term products and opting for dividend reinvestment in selected equities allows earnings to compound steadily.

6. Neglecting continuous financial education

Relying solely on tips from friends or online forums without reading, attending workshops or seeking expert advice leads to poor choices. Working with a certified financial planner or joining an investment club provides guidance, accountability and access to shared insights.

Ongoing learning about market cycles, behavioural biases and portfolio rebalancing strengthens decision making.

7. Emphasising market timing over staying invested

Trying to buy at market lows and sell at highs is notoriously difficult especially in volatile conditions. Many investors miss out on gains while waiting on the sidelines.

Committing fixed amounts regularly to chosen funds or stocks regardless of price uses cost averaging and reduces emotion driven trading mistakes.