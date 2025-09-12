Jaiz Bank Unveils New Corporate Identity, Payoff Line: With You For Life

Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s pioneer non-interest bank, has unveiled a refreshed corporate identity alongside a new payoff line, “With You For Life.”

The initiative highlights the Bank’s commitment to making non-interest banking simple, personal, and accessible to all Nigerians.

According to Halima Ishaq, Head of Corporate Communications at Jaiz Bank, the rebrand is more than a change in look; it reflects a renewed strategic focus aimed at deepening customer connection.

“It’s about helping people see banking not as a distant service, but as a trusted partner walking with them through life’s important moments,” Ishaq explained.

She emphasised that the Bank’s new direction is designed to resonate with everyday experiences—whether it is a student saving their first naira, a young professional celebrating a first salary, or a small business expanding sustainably.

“The Bank is ready to stand and grow with its myriad of customers,” she added.

Ishaq noted that non-interest banking is often misunderstood as complicated or exclusive. The new payoff line, “With You For Life,” she said, is meant to dispel such notions by positioning Jaiz as simple, ethical, and inclusive—open to everyone regardless of background or beliefs.

Jaiz Bank, which has consistently promoted financing built on fairness and free from exploitative practices, says the refreshed identity reflects not a change in principles but in how it communicates them.

“We want Nigerians to see that Jaiz is ready to support them from their first account to their biggest investment. That’s what With You For Life truly means,” Ishaq stated.

She further highlighted that inclusivity goes beyond advertising, pointing instead to a practical commitment to making banking straightforward and equipping people with the tools to succeed at every stage of life.

With its refreshed identity and sharpened strategic focus, Jaiz Bank seeks to position itself not merely as a financial institution but as a lifelong partner for individuals, businesses, and communities.