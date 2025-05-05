How NNPC and CashToken Made Winning Big as Simple as Buying Engine Oil!

What may have started as a simple trip to buy engine oil turned into a life-changing adventure for Falola Olanrewaju who landed to his shock, the grand prize of a GAC sedan car, thanks to NNPC Retail Ltd. and CashToken’s exciting NNPC Oleum Scratch and Win Promo. Thousands of Nigerians alike have become winners in the just concluded campaign, smiling home with various levels of cash and gift awards.

What made it extra special?

Powered by the brilliant technology of CashToken Rewards Africa, the NNPC Oleum Scratch and Win Promo which ran from November 2024 to April 2025, tasked drivers, mechanics, and everyday customers across all 36 states and the FCT with just one mission: Grab a 1L, 4L, or 25L Oleum lubricant bottle, scratch the label for a unique code, dial *6700*000*PIN#, and boom — every single participant won instant guaranteed cash with every CashToken received, as well as qualification to win between ₦5K - ₦100M in the National Consumer Draws, all powered by a seamless, easy-to-use reward system.

And the Winners were…

Falola Olanrewaju drove home in a brand-new, shiny GAC Sedan!

Asiegbu Timothy and Wahab Nofisat now ride proud as owners of brand-new Tricycles.

Chukwunenye Cletus and other lucky winners now enjoy the power security of their 3KVA generators.

20 other winners gained a full year of health insurance coverage for themselves and their loved ones,

And over 2,000 Nigerians walked away with instant cash prizes!

No long queues, no complex entries — just scratch, dial, and win.

The Grand Finale - A Celebration of Wins, Stories, and Shared Joy

The excitement peaked at the Grand Finale event on April 23rd, 2024, where winners were announced live and rewarded amidst cheers and celebrations. Top executives from NNPC Retail Ltd. and CashToken Rewards Africa gathered to recognize the winners and to reinforce their commitment to customer satisfaction and community empowerment.

The Grand Finale wasn’t just a prize-giving ceremony — it was a celebration of dreams fulfilled and hope restored. From the GAC car winner, Falola Olanrewaju, to thousands of others who smiled home with instant cash, generators, tricycles, and more, the atmosphere was electric. Customers cheered, music filled the air, and the joy was absolutely contagious.

And behind all the glitz and excitement was a message that truly mattered — that brands still care.

Chinaenyenwa Nwokedi, Chief Marketing Officer at CashToken Rewards Africa, summed it up perfectly:

At the heart of this promo was one big idea — showing real appreciation to Nigerians everywhere. From the first piece of communication to the last winner, we made sure every step felt personal and rewarding. When brands like NNPC and CashToken come together with shared values, magic happens — and this time, it came with cash, prizes, and plenty of smiles.

Powered by CashToken Rewards Africa — Technology Meets Humanity

Without a doubt, the beating heart behind the ease and excitement of the promo was the CashToken Rewards Africa platform.

Instant cash rewards, utility payments, easy bank transfers — all enabled by a single *6700# code.

Participants could monitor their wins, pay their bills, buy airtime, or simply cash out — right from their mobile phones.

Osi-Apagun Lai Labode, MD/CEO of CashToken Rewards Africa, emphasized the broader vision:

We created CashToken Rewards Africa to democratize hope — and that’s exactly what we achieved with the NNPC Oleum Scratch and Win Promo. Together with NNPC Retail Ltd., we turned everyday purchases into moments of genuine joy and life transformation. We are proud to have powered a campaign that celebrated the everyday Nigerian.

Also sharing her thoughts at the event, Stella Oshorinde, Chief Growth Officer at CashToken Rewards Africa, who didn’t hold back her excitement, highlighted the power of rewards in building lasting customer relationships.

Let’s be honest — everyone loves a reward, and nobody does rewards like CashToken Rewards Africa. This promo was a win for the customers, a win for NNPC, and a win for us too. It is clear proof that when you reward people meaningfully, you earn not just loyalty, but love. We’ve turned everyday engine oil purchases into reasons to celebrate. If you’re a brand in Nigeria and you’re still not using CashToken to reward your customers, what are you waiting for? We have shown time and time again that our platform works — and it works across industries. Whether you’re in retail, telecoms, or FMCG, if you’re looking to create real impact and unforgettable customer experiences, then it’s time to team up with us. Join the winning team — because CashToken never fails, the gifts don’t stop, the joy keeps flowing and our partners always win!

Partners Shine Bright: Oleum Resellers and Distributors Celebrate Big Wins!

To show just how much NNPC values its business partners, the NNPC Oleum Scratch and Win Promo also showered resellers and distributors with generous rewards! Alhaja Alebiosu snagged a cool ₦1 million, Charleston Win Industries Ltd. cruised away with ₦2 million, and Churcorl Nigeria Ltd. rolled home with a massive ₦4 million! Each winner couldn’t contain their excitement, expressing heartfelt gratitude for NNPC’s incredible gesture. What a way to add some serious sparkle to the business community!

What’s Next?

While the NNPC Oleum Scratch and Win Promo may have ended, the spirit behind it is just getting started. NNPC Retail Ltd. and CashToken Rewards Africa have promised even bigger, more innovative reward campaigns in the near future. So next time you pick up a bottle of Oleum lubricant, remember: you’re not just maintaining your car — you might just be entering the next life-changing draw.

Stay tuned. Stay winning.