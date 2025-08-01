FUNded by Branch: The Digital Platform Powering Everyday Hustlers in Nigeria

In Nigeria, life rarely gives you time to prepare. From last-minute invites to urgent school fees and bills that won’t wait, the pressure to stay afloat financially is constant — and often unrelenting. But a quiet shift is happening, as more Nigerians lean on tech-powered platforms to soften the blow of everyday financial stress.

One such platform is Branch, a leading digital finance provider that has launched a new campaign titled FUNded with Branch — a movement aimed at reframing how people view personal finance. The campaign isn’t just about loans. It’s about dignity.

“FUNded with Branch is about celebrating life’s real moments — both planned and unexpected — with dignity,” says Dayo Odulate-Ademola, Managing Director of Branch Nigeria. “We want people to feel supported, not judged; to enjoy their lives while staying financially responsible.”

From medical expenses to school contributions, family commitments, or even spontaneous travel, FUNded with Branch promotes a shift in mindset — reminding people that seeking financial support doesn’t have to come with shame. Instead, it introduces Branch as a trustworthy partner that helps users take control of their needs, quickly and confidently.

The Branch app gives users access to consumer loans, easy transfers, a functional debit card, and bill payments with cashback — all designed to help users stay ready for life’s demands. The user journey is fully digital, meaning no paperwork, no awkward requests, and no queues.

At the heart of the campaign is also a series of community-led content — including skits, real user stories, and a new video series which breaks down topics like credit history and loan literacy into bite-sized, relatable formats for everyday Nigerians.

The tone of FUNded is warm, empowering, and judgement-free. It meets people where they are — in real time, with real solutions.

As financial conversations continue to evolve across the country, Branch is positioning itself not just as a fintech solution, but as a reliable companion in a fast-moving, high-pressure world. One that believes people deserve support before the emergency — and deserves to show up for life with confidence.

To learn more or get started, visit www.branch.com.ng or download the Branch app on Android today.