6 financial mistakes even seasoned Nigerian investors make

Overconfidence born from past success often leads to complacency, while evolving market dynamics demand constant adaptation. From underestimating currency risk to overlooking the impact of fees and taxes, these mistakes can erode returns over time.

By identifying and correcting these habits, even veteran investors can sharpen their strategies and protect their capital.

Below are 6 frequent errors and steps to avoid them, helping you build a more resilient, well balanced investment approach.

1. Ignoring currency and inflation risk

Seasoned investors often focus on local assets without accounting for the naira’s volatility and high inflation. Over time, domestic gains may be wiped out by currency depreciation or rising prices.

To hedge this risk, maintain a portion of your portfolio in dollar‑denominated instruments such as Nigerian dollar bonds or domiciliary accounts, and consider real assets like real estate or commodities that traditionally outpace inflation.

2. Overconcentration in familiar sectors

Comfort with certain industries can blind you to emerging opportunities. Concentrating heavily in banking stocks or oil and gas, for example, exposes you to sector specific shocks.

Diversify across asset classes and themes such as consumer staples, technology, agriculture, and export oriented manufacturing to smooth out sector driven volatility and capture growth from multiple economic drivers.

3. Neglecting thorough due diligence

Even experienced investors can fall prey to hearsay or glossy presentations. Failing to review a company’s financial statements, management track record, or competitive positioning increases the chance of costly mistakes.

Always conduct your own research, read audited reports, analyse cash flow trends, and assess corporate governance before committing significant capital.

4. Underestimating the drag of fees and taxes

High management fees, brokerage commissions, and dividend withholding taxes can silently erode net returns. Investors often overlook the cumulative impact of these costs over years of compounding.

Compare fund expense ratios, negotiate brokerage fees, and use tax efficient vehicles such as pension plans or tax exempt government bonds where available to maximise post tax returns.

5. Emotional trading and market timing

Reacting to short term market swings by buying on euphoria and selling in panic undermines long term performance. Even seasoned investors can be swayed by headlines or peer pressure.

Develop a clear investment plan with defined entry and exit criteria, stick to your asset allocation, and use automatic investment or rebalancing tools to remove emotional bias from your decisions.

6. Failing to revisit and adjust strategies

Markets evolve and strategies that worked in the past may underperform in new conditions. Some investors stick rigidly to their original plans despite changing interest rates, regulatory shifts, or technological disruption.

Schedule regular portfolio reviews at least quarterly to assess performance, rebalance allocations, and update your assumptions in light of current economic and industry trends.