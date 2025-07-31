AACE Foods Managing Director, Gloria Nwabuike Calls for Bold Collaboration to Build Resilient Food Systems at Business of Food Summit 3.0

Gloria Nwabuike, Managing Director of AACE Foods and Chairperson of the Business of Food Summit 3.0, has called on stakeholders across Nigeria’s food value chain to engage deeply, collaborate widely, and act boldly in building resilient food businesses capable of navigating the nation’s increasingly complex operating environment.

Delivering her opening address at the summit themed “Food Business Resilience: Navigating Challenges and Capitalizing on Opportunities,” Nwabuike underscored the critical issues confronting the sector, citing economic volatility, climate disruptions, insecurity in rural communities, global supply chain shifts, and soaring food production costs. She stressed that food remains essential and irreplaceable, and therefore businesses in the sector must endure despite these challenges.

According to Nwabuike, AACE Foods has experienced these realities firsthand but has also witnessed how innovation, collaboration, and the development of local value chains can create impact, open new markets, and sustain livelihoods. She described the summit as more than just a conference, framing it as a call to action for policymakers, entrepreneurs, financiers, researchers, and development partners to rethink what resilience truly means within Nigeria’s food systems.

She urged participants to confront critical questions on building businesses that not only withstand shocks but also scale sustainably, improving access to funding and infrastructure for small and medium enterprises, leveraging technologies such as precision farming and digital logistics to bridge operational gaps, and ensuring that nutrition, sustainability, and inclusion remain at the core of every growth strategy for the sector.

Commending the organizers and partners of the event, Nwabuike emphasized the importance of transforming dialogue into concrete action. “Let this summit inspire real change, not just conversation,” she said. “If we work together with clarity, purpose, and a shared vision, we can transform Nigeria’s food sector into a beacon of innovation, resilience, and prosperity.”

The Business of Food Summit 3.0 featured high-level presentations, discussions, exhibitions and networking sessions designed to foster practical solutions for Nigeria’s evolving food ecosystem.