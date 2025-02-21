Bus conductor jailed 6 months for stealing school’s iron window

An Area Court in Jos on Friday, sentenced Pandan Nandon, to six months imprisonment for stealing an iron window.

The Judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Bokkos gave the convict an option of an N35,000 fine or six months imprisonment.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Daniel Damulak, told the court that the case was reported at the B division police station, Bukuru, on January 12, by Mr Ishaya Joseph.

He said the complainant, said the accused person, trespassed into his school and stole one iron window.

The prosecutor further told the court that during the police investigation, the accused person confessed to having committed the offence.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the Plateau Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.

Recently, an Ogun Special Anti-Cultism Court sitting in Abeokuta, on Thursday sentenced a 35-year-old man, Timileyin Afolayan, to 10 years in prison for belonging to a secret cult group.

The convict, who resides at No. 26, Bajomo Ijaye Ojokoro, Lagos State, was convicted on a two-count charge of membership of an unlawful society and possession of a locally-made pistol without a licence.

The Magistrate, Mr O.L Oke, said that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty as charged.

Oke also held that the evidence presented by the prosecution was tenable and therefore sentenced the convict to seven years in prison for the first count. He also convicted and sentenced Afolayan to 10 years for the second count of having a locally-made pistol.

He did not give the convict an option of a fine and said that the sentences should run concurrently.Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp. Olaide Rawlings told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 19, 2023, at Ibara Housing Estate in Abeokuta.

Rawlings said that the convict was arrested by police officers while on stop-and-search duty at the housing estate.According to him, one of the police officers stopped the defendant who was on a motorcycle with a black cross bag, searched him, and found a locally-made pistol in his bag without licence or permit.

Upon his arrest, the defendant made a confessional statement that he belonged to the Buccaneer secret cult group, popularly known as Alora confraternity, she said.