BREAKING: Ex-presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe is dead

Dr. Doyin Okupe, former presidential spokesperson and prominent political strategist, has passed away.

His death was confirmed on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Okupe, 71, was a key figure in Nigerian politics, having served as a senior adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan and, more recently, as the Director-General of Peter Obi’s 2023 Presidential Campaign.

However, his political journey was marked by controversies.

In December 2022, Okupe stepped down from Obi’s campaign after being convicted of money laundering.

He later resigned from the Labour Party following the 2023 general election.

In a surprising political shift, Okupe became a vocal supporter of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, frequently engaging in political debates and commentary.

His death has elicited reactions from political figures and supporters.

Allies from across party lines have expressed their condolences, reflecting on his contributions to governance and policy discussions.

Okupe was known for his bold political stance and unfiltered opinions. His ability to navigate Nigeria’s complex political landscape made him both a respected and controversial figure.

Details surrounding his passing remain unclear at the time of this report.