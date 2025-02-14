Binance allegations a smokescreen for US terror funding claims – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a social and public affairs commentator, has dismissed the recent allegations by Binance executive Tigran Gambarya against Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, calling it a “false flag operation” meant to divert attention from an explosive revelation about alleged U.S. funding of Boko Haram.

Omokri claimed Gambarya’s accusations came exactly one hour after U.S. Congressman Scott Perry alleged that certain American officials had been funding Boko Haram through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

“This is a deliberate distraction,” Omokri stated.

According to him, Gambarya, who had been in the U.S. for weeks, conveniently chose to speak out only after the terror funding claims surfaced.

Why now?

“Why now?” Omokri questioned, asserting that Gambarya is aligned with foreign entities involved in economic sabotage against Nigeria.

He further linked Binance to the alleged siphoning of $25 billion annually from Nigeria, noting that the government’s crackdown on the cryptocurrency platform led to a sharp appreciation of the Naira.

“After Binance was delisted, the Naira rose by 36.4% in one day,” he noted.

Omokri hailed Ribadu as an incorruptible leader, citing his refusal of a $15 million bribe in 2006. In contrast, he labelled Gambarya an “economic saboteur.”

“This is corruption fighting back,” Omokri declared.