Biafran separatist leader Simon Ekpa arrested, faces terrorism charges in Finland

Finnish-Nigerian separatist leader Simon Ekpa has been arrested and remanded in custody by the Päijät-Häme district court in Finland, accused of promoting terrorist propaganda with intent to incite violent acts.

Ekpa, self-declared Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in exile, was arrested along with four other individuals on charges linked to terrorism.

The Central Criminal Police in Finland stated that Ekpa is under investigation for public incitement to commit crimes with terrorist intent.

The authorities suspect that his activities carried out primarily through social media, have fueled violence in southeastern Nigeria, targeting both civilians and authorities.

Crime Commissioner Otto Hiltunen highlighted that Ekpa's promotion of separatism has allegedly led to widespread harm in the region.

Additionally, four other individuals were arrested on suspicion of financing these terror-related activities.

The Finnish police confirmed that all five suspects were detained earlier this week, with the detention hearing scheduled for November 21.

In their statement, the Finnish authorities emphasized the importance of international cooperation during the investigation, underscoring the broader implications of Ekpa's actions across national borders.