PHOTO: Bauchi governor appoints Chinese as economic adviser

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has appointed a Chinese national, Mr Li Zhensheng, as Economic Adviser in a move he says will accelerate the state’s push for international investment and development.

Mohammed announced the appointment in Bauchi during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the China Global Promotion Cooperation Research Centre, chaired by Zhensheng. The agreement marks a significant step towards positioning Bauchi as a hub for global partnerships.

“This is about unlocking Bauchi’s potential and connecting our people to global opportunities. The partnership will drive investment in infrastructure, agriculture, education, healthcare, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, and trade. It will boost foreign direct investment, create jobs, enhance skills, and modernise our key sectors,” the governor stated.

Under the MoU, Bauchi State will establish a representative office in China to coordinate projects, monitor progress, and ensure timely delivery.

The governor said the arrangement complements the diplomatic framework between President Xi Jinping of China and President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, and would raise the state’s international profile.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is not just an appointment. It is a deliberate strategy to align Bauchi with global economic trends and partnerships that will yield tangible benefits for our citizens,” Mohammed added.

In his response, Zhensheng expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and promised to leverage his experience and network to attract investment and expertise.

“We are committed to mobilising resources that will transform Bauchi’s economy. This cooperation will bring sustainable growth, modern infrastructure, and improved livelihoods to the people of this great state,” Zhensheng said.

The agreement is expected to open doors for bilateral initiatives and technology transfer while positioning Bauchi as a strategic economic player in Nigeria and beyond.

With the appointment, Bauchi joins a growing list of Nigerian states actively seeking foreign partnerships to accelerate development and diversify their economies.