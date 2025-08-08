Are GMO foods bad for us in Nigeria? NAFDAC reacts

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has assured Nigerians that genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are safe for consumption, provided they meet safety standards and are properly labelled.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, August 7, NAFDAC’s Director-General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, addressed growing public concerns about GMO products in Nigerian markets.

“GMOs are genetically modified foods when it comes to food, and they are not bad for us. They are not bad for us, depending on what type of foods they are and whether the safety considerations have been taken,” Adeyeye said.

NAFDAC urges Nigerians to check labels before buying GMO foods

Adeyeye, a pharmacist and professor, emphasised that accurate labelling by marketers is essential to enable consumers to make informed choices.

“I look at the label. I want to be sure that NAFDAC’s label is on it… It’s supposed to have ‘genetically modified food’ written on it,” she explained.

The NAFDAC chief noted that the agency works closely with the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), which is tasked with ensuring the safety of GMO foods in Nigeria.

“We have an MoU with them. They are mandated to ensure that the foods that have GMOs are of quality, they are safe, and they are efficacious,” Adeyeye said.

She added that such collaboration is critical: “Without them certifying that they have done their due diligence in their laboratory… we cannot approve.”

While reiterating that NAFDAC ensures all food approved for sale meets quality and safety standards, Adeyeye also stressed the role of other agencies, particularly at the state level, in safeguarding public health.

Her comments come amid nationwide debates over the safety of GMO foods and the quality of items sold in local markets.

Public discourse on the subject has intensified in recent months, with some Nigerians expressing fears over possible health risks.

Biotech Agency Says GMO Crops Key to Solving Nigeria’s Food Security Crisis

Last month, the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) also moved to dispel such fears. Its Director-General, Dr Abdullahi Mustapha, told journalists that GMO crops could help address Nigeria’s food security challenges and boost agricultural productivity.

“In today’s digital age, the distortion of facts has become a major barrier to the acceptance of science.

“False claims about GMOs have contributed to public scepticism and slowed down the adoption of technologies that can transform lives,” the NBRDA said during a sensitisation workshop in Abuja.