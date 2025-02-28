APC constitution review: Buni assures party growth, more women and youth inclusion

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has assured that the outcome of the APC Constitution Review Committee will strengthen the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Buni, appointed by the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) to lead the review panel, pledged to work closely with founding members to refine the party’s structure.

“We shall also be in consultation with the founding fathers of the party,” Buni said in Abuja on Friday, February 28.

“It takes wisdom to draft a party constitution, and we cannot discard their insights while creating something new.”

The seven-man committee includes prominent figures like Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, former Katsina governor Aminu Bello Masari, and Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum.

Their task is to amend the party’s constitution to accommodate more members in the NEC and promote broader participation.

Buni emphasised that political parties must continuously evolve to remain competitive.

“We don’t want to exclude people; we want to include them. A strong party structure is key to winning elections, and this review will prepare APC for 2027,” he stated.

He further stressed the importance of engaging women and youth in party affairs.

“It is all-encompassing. We are making wider recommendations to ensure more women and young people actively participate in shaping APC’s future,” he added