Another northern governor approves ₦1 billion for Ramadan feeding

The Kano State Government has approved ₦1 billion for a Ramadan feeding programme as part of its 2025 budget, which totals ₦719.76 billion.

Additionally, ₦2.5 billion has been set aside for quarterly mass weddings across the state’s 44 local government areas.

State Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Musa Shanono, revealed the allocations while presenting the budget breakdown.

The budget, which was passed by the State House of Assembly on January 31, marks a 31% increase from the original proposal of ₦549.16 billion submitted by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“The mass wedding initiative aligns with our commitment to promoting social responsibility and sustainable development,” Shanono stated, emphasising that the programme would ensure more citizens have access to legal and supported unions.

Among the key allocations, ₦91.32 billion has been earmarked for governance and service delivery, which includes the mass wedding programme.

Other notable budget items include ₦955 million for manpower statistics, household surveys, and tracking out-of-school children, as well as ₦1.049 billion for rehabilitating the general water system and equipping the Government Printing Press.

Security and social intervention programmes will also receive funding, with ₦589 million dedicated to security research, empowerment schemes, and street begging intervention.

The budget, which comprises ₦262.67 billion in recurrent expenditure and ₦457.08 billion in capital expenditure, is expected to be funded through federal allocations and internally generated revenue.