Governor of 3rd poorest state in Nigeria approves ₦4.8bn for Ramadan meals

The Jigawa State Government has approved ₦4.8 billion for the 2024 Ramadan Feeding Programme, which will support vulnerable residents during fasting.

Announcing the decision after a recent council meeting in Dutse, the State Commissioner for Information, Sagir Musa, disclosed that the initiative will be jointly funded by the state and local governments.

“The state government will cover 55 per cent of the total cost, while the local government councils will contribute the remaining 45 per cent,” Musa stated.

Jigawa govt expands feeding centres

As part of efforts to enhance the programme’s reach, the number of feeding centres has been increased from 609 last year to 630.

Each centre will cater to 300 individuals daily, providing three different meals, including Kunu, Kosai, and Jollof rice.

Musa also revealed that the government has earmarked ₦9.7 billion to revitalise 114 ward-level Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) across the state.

“This project is part of the government’s commitment to Universal Health Care coverage and is being implemented under the World Bank-supported IMPACT Programme,” he said.

The announcements come as economic challenges continue to strain households, making government-led social intervention programmes crucial for residents.

Poverty in Jigawa State

According to the National Bureau of Statistics' Multidimensional Poverty Index Report, Jigawa State ranks among the poorest in Nigeria.

The report highlights that more than half of the country's population lives in poverty, with certain states experiencing higher rates of deprivation.

The Multidimensional Poverty Index measures poverty using indicators such as health, education, living standards, and employment.

States like Sokoto, Taraba, and Adamawa are also listed among the poorest, facing challenges in infrastructure, economic stability, and security.