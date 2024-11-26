Angry mob beats 2 artisans to death after mistaken them for armed robbers

Two artisans, Osamudiamen Ehigie and Nosa Aghimie, have been beaten to death by a mob in Benin, Edo State, earlier this month after being mistaken for armed robbers. The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the Amagba community, Oredo Local Government Area, when the two men were returning from a worksite.

Multiple reports claimed that Ehigie and Aghimie, both welders, ran into gunmen who had just carried out a robbery in the area. Fearing for their safety, the two men fled and took shelter in a nearby house. However, a group of local residents, mistaking them for the robbers, apprehended and attacked them.

Despite their attempts to explain their innocence, the mob continued to beat them, eventually causing their deaths. The police investigation revealed that the two victims had no involvement in the robbery and were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Their employer, who had sent them to the worksite, also confirmed their innocence.

Following the incident, the police arrested three suspects Frank Abolo, 37, Samson Odewole, 22, and Happy Ohiowere, 25 who were allegedly involved in the mob violence. Two other individuals remain on the run. Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP. Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident, said the three suspects have been charged with murder.

Yamu said, “The command is aware of the incident where two young boys met their unfortunate end. “The command commenced an investigation in that regard and immediately arrested three suspects, while two other suspects are at large. Those arrested have since been charged.”