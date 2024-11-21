Anambra Police say Nnewi shooting not to disrupt late Ubah’s burial

The Police Command in Anambra says the shooting in Nnewi on Wednesday was not to disrupt the burial of late Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah. It said the shooting was from another security agency which mistook the police operatives as unfriendly forces and shot at them. The Superintendent of Police (SP) Tochukwu Ikenga, the state's Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Awka.

The command is aware of the shooting incident that took place at Izuchukwu Junction, Nnobi/Nnewi road by 7pm on Wednesday, where security operatives mistook the police operatives as unfriendly forces and opened fire at them. “We emphasise that the attack on the operatives was not from non-state actors or any attempt to disrupt the burial of late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah,” he said.

Ikenga said that preliminary information showed that the security operatives on investigation trailed a suspect to a security checkpoint before the gun duel ensued. According to him, unfortunately, bullets hit the fuel tank of the Toyota Venza Sedan carrying the men, and it was razed down. “Two innocent passers-by were injured and they have been taken to the hospital. He sued for calm to allow for investigations into the incident as the issue was under control’’, he added.