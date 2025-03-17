Anambra 2025: Concerns mount over LP aspirant’s alleged ties to APGA

As the Anambra State gubernatorial election approaches, concerns have emerged within the Labour Party (LP) over allegations that one of its aspirants may have undisclosed ties to the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

A senior Labour Party figure, who requested anonymity, expressed worry that an external force might be backing the aspirant with the intent of weakening LP’s prospects in the November 8 election.

The chieftain alleged that APGA is reportedly facilitating the aspirant’s political engagements, particularly his local government tour.

“There is strong suspicion that APGA is behind his moves. The aim may be to ensure he secures the LP ticket but later runs a weak campaign, ultimately favouring the ruling party,” the source claimed.

These concerns have triggered internal discussions within the LP, as party stakeholders strategise to avoid potential sabotage.

Some members fear that if the allegations are true, it could significantly affect the party’s electoral performance.

The party has yet to make an official statement on the matter, but insiders suggest that leadership is closely monitoring the situation.

As political activities heighten ahead of the polls, the LP is expected to scrutinise all candidates vying for its ticket to ensure the party remains competitive.