Amidst bad blood rumours, Tinubu congratulates Nasir El-Rufai at 65

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, congratulated Malam Nasir El-Rufai on his 65th birthday.

El-Rufai is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and highly regarded for his resourcefulness and brilliance, the President said in a statement by Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman.

El-Rufai served as governor of Kaduna State for eight years, and prior to elective office, he had served as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 2003 to 2007.

President Tinubu commended El-Rufai’s endeavours for democracy; his meritorious service to the nation, and mentorship of the younger generation.

He acknowledged El-Rufai’s role in the dialogues leading up to the formation of the APC and his contributions to the success of the party in the three consecutive elections of 2015, 2019, and 2023.

“President Tinubu wishes El-Rufai good health and strength for continuous service to the nation,” said the statement.

Last week, El-Rufai, who has been at odds with the Bola Tinubu administration and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), insisted that he would not be intimidated.

He made this declaration in response to a post by an X user, Imran Wakili, regarding the purported plan to detain him.

“I have been hearing these same rumours of arrest, detention and torture in some dungeon in the NSA’s office since July 2024,” El-Rufai stated.

The former governor accused the authorities of attempting to silence him through judicial and political pressure.

He claimed that threats had been conveyed to him through friends, family, and political associates to force him into self-imposed exile.