AfDB to build state-of-the-art headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) says it will construct a new state-of-the-art headquarters building in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. AfDB said in a statement on Tuesday that the decision was approved by the bank’s Boards of Directors. The bank emphasised the importance of maintaining a strong presence in the country and providing a modern work environment for its members of staff. The group added that its President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, had received the title deed of the site hosting the institution’s headquarters building in Abidjan from the Dean of the Bank’s Boards of Directors, Adama Koné. It also noted that the Group’s Board of Directors approved, on December 16, the proposal by the bank’s management to construct a modern state-of-the-art building to host its headquarters in Côte d’Ivoire’s commercial capital, Abidjan.

The group explained that executive directors unanimously approved the proposal, stating it was important for the bank to maintain its strong presence in Abidjan and to invest in a work environment that supports the well-being of its staff. Its President, Akinwumi Adesina, applauded the decision of the Board of Directors, describing the decision as “historic for the staff of the Bank, for the Bank itself, for Cote d’Ivoire and for Africa”. According to the bank, it sends a clear message that the African Development Bank, as Africa’s premier financial institution, deserves a headquarters befitting its global reputation. “This is a great day for the African Development Bank Group. It marks the realisation of a vision I had when I was elected as President in 2015 to work to put in place a suitable headquarters building for the Bank in Abidjan. “This is to reflect our collective aspiration to enhance our overall business operations, staff and Board welfare, world-class workplace experience, enhanced productivity of the bank, as we accelerate the development of Africa,” said Adesina.