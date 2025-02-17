Abuja to regain full power supply by February 23 – AEDC

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company says electricity consumers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) will begin to enjoy full power supply from February 23.

The company said this in a statement on its X handle in Abuja on Monday.

It said the ongoing restoration efforts by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on the underground transmission line damaged by vandals near Millennium Park in Abuja, will be completed by February 23.

ALSO READ: AEDC explains reasons for cutting off power supply during rainfall

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has assured that restoration efforts are actively ongoing, with their engineers working day and night to replace and reconnect the damaged cable.

TCN is committed to completing the work and restoring normal power supply to Central Area Transmission Substation (AT5) on February 23,

The company said that it regrets the continued power supply disruption affecting Wuye, Utako, Jabi, Mabushi and Katampe Districts. Others are Life Camp, Wuse Zones 1-7, Wuse 2, Maitama, parts of the Central Business District (CBD) and surrounding areas.

It said power disruption was due to the vandalisation of the 132kV Katampe – Central Area underground transmission cable.

We understand the inconvenience this may cause you and sincerely appreciate your patience. While repair work continues, load management will be implemented to optimise available supply.